GRAFTON — Richard L. Vermillion (Dick), age 86, died on Tue., Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Keystone Pointe Health and Rehabilitation in LaGrange, OH.

He was born on May 29, 1934 in Westminster, OH to Cletus G. and Ethel J. (Gossard) Vermillion and they preceded him in death. On July 2, 1954 he married Camille A. Ewing and she survives in Grafton, OH. Dick retired from R.V. Machine, Lima, OH. He was a member of the LaFayette Congregational Christian Church. He graduated from LaFayette-Jackson High School.

Also surviving are two sons; Chris (Joann) of Louisville, KY and Mark (Linda) of Fishers, IN. Also surviving are two daughters; Tracy (Ted) Schriver of Grafton, OH and Lisa (Mark) Antonucci of Brecksville, OH. Daughter Julie (Larry) Jordan preceded him in death. There are 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers: Brooks Vermillion, Robert Vermillion and James Vermillion; two sisters: Louella Stephens and Shirley Lawrence.

Dick was a horseman, a fisherman and most of all, a family man. He loved showing his farm and horses to anyone he met, and especially enjoyed teaching kids about horses and machining. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. His nieces and nephews knew him affectionately as "Ornery Uncle Dick". He and Camille had 66 wonderful years together, with a lot of love and laughter.

A private funeral service will be held for immediate family members only.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LaFayette Congregational Christian Church at 205 W. Main Street, LaFayette, OH 45854.

Condolences may be expressed at the Chiles-Laman website: www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

A celebration of Dick's life will be organized as soon as it is responsibly possible.