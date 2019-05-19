VENEDOCIA — Richard M. "Zeke" "007" Zirkle, 72, of Celina and formerly of Venedocia, passed away peacefully at 11:30 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill Care Center in Rockford, with his family at his side following an extended illness.

He was born June 14, 1946, in Van Wert, the son of the late James C. and Lois Irene Ringwald Zirkle.

He is survived by his two children; Billy Jo (Joseph) Brenneman of Spencerville and Steven M. (Angie) Zirkle of New Bremen; five grandchildren; Nathan Zirkle of Celina; Matthew (Mary) Zirkle of Stoughton, WI. and David Zirkle of Nashville, TN.; Emily Brenneman of Cincinnati and Amanda (Josh) Copeland of Dayton and one great-grandson; Luke Steven Zirkle and two sisters; Janet Elaine Zuber of Spencerville and Beth Ann (Dick) Clement of Venedocia. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law; Bob Zuber.

Dick was a 1964 graduate of Spencerville High School and was a lifelong farmer. He had been active in the Van Wert Young Farmers, FFA and 4 H programs in Van Wert County. He had been a member of the Salem Presbyterian Church and Lions Club in Venedocia.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Burial will be at a later date in the Wright Cemetery near Converse.

The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice.

