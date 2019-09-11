LIMA — Rick L Carter, 72, passed away at 7:56 pm, September 10, 2019 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born February 15, 1947 in Lima to Donald and Edith E. (Ruëlle) Carter who preceded him in death. On December 6, 1966 he married Vickie Sanders who survives in Lima.

Rick retired as a supervisor from Ford Motor Company. He was an US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan all his life, he loved auto racing and was a "proud crew member of Alliance Autosports."

Survivors include: a Son, David Carter of Lima; a Daughter, Melodie (Jim) Shrider of Lima; 4 Grandchildren - Adam Gass, Aubree Gass, Isabelle Shrider, and Amelia Carter; 2 Brothers, Gene (Margie) Carter of Waynesfield, and Marion (Ruth Ann) Carter of Lima.

He was preceded in death by: a Brother, Frank Carter.

Friends may call from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday and from 10:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am Saturday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Ted Bible officiating. Entombment will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery where the US Army and VFW Post 1275 will conduct military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Allen County Veterans.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.