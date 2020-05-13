HARROD — Rick Dean Furr, age 63 of Harrod, passed at 5:22 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 14, 1957 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Raymond Eugene and Virginia Plaugher Furr. Rick was a retired dry waller. He enjoyed fishing, mowing the lawn, and tinkering with 4 wheelers and dirt bikes. He is survived by 2 sons - Nick D. (Katie) Furr of Bellefontaine; Ricky E. Furr of Harrod; 4 daughters - Wendy D. (Josh) Agozzino of Lima; Angie M. (Justin) York of Junction City, OH; Keri A. Furr of Lima; Seirra L. Furr of Harrod; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers - Don R. (Sebrina) Furr of Cridersville; Danny L. Furr of Lima; 1 sister - Kathy M. (Kevin) Pitts of Lima; and his former wife - Becky A. Thomas McPheron of Lima. He was preceded in death by a grandson - Joshua J. Hefner and a brother - Robert E. Furr. Graveside services will begin 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Preston Cemetery, near Alger. Pastor Russ Thomas will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.
Published in The Lima News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.