LIMA — Rick Oglesbee age 74, of Lima passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 20, 1944 in Ottawa, Ohio to Nellie Scarberry.

Rick was a man of God that helped many souls in this life and now, he is with the angels. He was a licensed minister in three denominations. He was known as a peacemaker, spiritual leader, family man and avid BINGO player. He had been an antique dealer for over 60 years, the youngest licensed dealer at age 12.A man that would help all he would encounter and ask nothing in return. The way of ole'… the way it should be.

Survivors include his soulmate Michael Barbee of Lima, best friend and sister-in-law Judy Oglesbee, a brother Jimmy, daughter-in-law Kim Oglesbee, grandchildren Matthew and Brittany Oglesbee, 2 great grandchildren and many aunt and uncles.

He was preceded in death by brother David Oglesbee.

Private services will be held and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.