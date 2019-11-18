LIMA — Mr. Rickey Nelson Jefferson, age 57, passed from this life on Friday, November 15, 2019 at approximately 12:00 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on January 23, 1962 in Bruce, Mississippi to the union of Robert and Maggie Mae (Nelson) Jefferson; both parents preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 sons; Michael Baumgartner (Danielle) and Aaron Baumgartner. 2 daughters; Ashley Reynolds and Shealynn Mangas. 5 grandchildren. 3 brothers; Ronnie Jefferson (Shirley), Otis Jefferson (Tina) and Tommie Lee Jefferson (Pam) all of Lima. A sister; LaTasha Jefferson of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death 2 brothers; Robert E. Jefferson and Richard E. Jefferson. A sister; Margaret Jefferson.

Home Going Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Min. Patrick Green, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JEFFERSON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com