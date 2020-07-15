1/1
Ricky McKenzie
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Ricky 'Rico' McKenzie age 67, of Lima, Ohio passed away 7:25 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born Aug. 1, 1952 in Lima to Harold Edward and Lillian Leona Epling McKenzie. His mother survives in Lima. He was formerly married to Diane Lamb of Cairo.

Rick enjoyed watching the Buckeyes with family and friends, listening to classic rock and camping. He was a self-employed handyman and painter. Additional survivors include children: Angela (Mike) Lockwood of Lima, Nate (Kimberly Godwin) McKenzie of Lima, Nichole (Reye) Diffin of Bluffton and Natalie (Joe) Brant of Van Buren; 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; siblings: Bill McKenzie of Lima, Charlie (Pam) McKenzie of Elida, Brenda K. Taylor of Lima, Robert F. McKenzie of Lima and Jeff (Patty) McKenzie of Lima.

He was preceded in death by a sister Phyllis Gerdemann.

The family will have a celebration of life Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Kendrick Woods from 5 to 7, food will be provided.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAnndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kendrick Woods
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved