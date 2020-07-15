LIMA — Ricky 'Rico' McKenzie age 67, of Lima, Ohio passed away 7:25 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born Aug. 1, 1952 in Lima to Harold Edward and Lillian Leona Epling McKenzie. His mother survives in Lima. He was formerly married to Diane Lamb of Cairo.

Rick enjoyed watching the Buckeyes with family and friends, listening to classic rock and camping. He was a self-employed handyman and painter. Additional survivors include children: Angela (Mike) Lockwood of Lima, Nate (Kimberly Godwin) McKenzie of Lima, Nichole (Reye) Diffin of Bluffton and Natalie (Joe) Brant of Van Buren; 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; siblings: Bill McKenzie of Lima, Charlie (Pam) McKenzie of Elida, Brenda K. Taylor of Lima, Robert F. McKenzie of Lima and Jeff (Patty) McKenzie of Lima.

He was preceded in death by a sister Phyllis Gerdemann.

The family will have a celebration of life Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Kendrick Woods from 5 to 7, food will be provided.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAnndSon.com