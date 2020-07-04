1/
Ricky Miller
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ricky Lynn Miller, 66, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence in Carey, Ohio. He was born September 12, 1953, to Ralph D. and Betty J. (Groves) Miller, both of whom preceded him in death. Born in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, he spent his childhood in Columbus Grove, Ohio, after which he lived at and was a general laborer in the Tiffin Developmental Center, Tiffin, Ohio.

He loved everything NASCAR, and to Ricky, that meant everything number 3. Dale Earnhardt. Add his love for country music and his sweet tooth for chocolate to the mix, and well, you had one happy boy!

Ricky is survived by his sister, Alice Moore, brother Danny Miller, half-sister Frieda Burgaff, and sister-in-law Jackie (Walter) Radabaugh.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Harold Edward "Eddie" Miller, Bruce David Miller, and his half brother Ralph D. Atwood Miller.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 11:30 am until the start of the funeral services at 1:00 pm, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate with burial to follow at Truro Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mental Health and Recovery Services, 1200 N. OH-53, Tiffin, Ohio 44883.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
