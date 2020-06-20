Ricky Sprague
1960 - 2020
LIMA — Ricky Dean Sprague, age 59 of Lima, passed at 10:15 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 9, 1960 in Lima, Ohio to the late Joseph A. and Gladys Thomas Sprague. On September 6, 1997 he married Susan A. Pitchford, who survives.

Rick was a mechanic who loved to work and fix things. Anything the family needed fixed, they would call Rick and he would be there. He was a good husband, dad, brother, and uncle and loved his family dearly. He will be remembered for his big heart, his love to work and help others.

Also surviving is 2 step daughters - Cheryl (Andy) Casteel of Leipsic; Lisa Curry of Lima; 5 grandchildren - Hunter Casteel, Brayden Casteel, Faith Casteel, Destin Curry, and Evan Curry; siblings- Joe A. (Diana) Sprague, Jr. of Cridersville; Jerry (Lori) Sprague of Uniopolis; Cheryl (Greg) Mault of Lima; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother- Oliver Sprague and a sister - Sandra K. Pierson.

Memorial services will begin 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
JUN
25
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
