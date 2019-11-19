LIMA — Rita J. Ballweg, 82, died at 12:37 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Rita was born on January 31, 1937, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Hewitt Stokes and Evelyn (Shook) Stokes. On January 31, 1959, she married William G. Ballweg, Jr. he survives in Lima.

Rita was a graduate of Lima South High School in 1956. She loved her family, gardening and taking care of her house, family and pool.

She is survived by son, David H. (Julie) Ballweg, of Cincinnati, OH, one daughter, Stephanie L. (Bob) Norman, of Maineville, OH; five grandchildren, Christopher (Chrissie) Ballweg, of Cincinnati, OH, Allison Ballweg, of Cincinnati, OH, Matthew Ballweg, Reed Norman, of Maineville, OH and Mackenzie Norman, Columbus, OH; two brothers, Norman (Karyn) Stokes and Roger (Jane) Stokes both of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Susie Nungester.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A Memorial Service will begin at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Pastor Todd Cosart will officiate.

Entombment will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to (Northwest Ohio Chapter), 3400 W. Elm St., Lima, Ohio 45807.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.