NEW BREMEN — Rita A. Elking, 97, died at 4 p.m. May 19, 2020, at Heritage Center, Minster. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Holy Redeemer, New Bremen. The Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst will officiate. Burial will be in Precious Blood Cemetery, Chickasaw. Services will be live-streamed on the church Facebook and YouTube pages. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.



