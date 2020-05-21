Rita Elking
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BREMEN — Rita A. Elking, 97, died at 4 p.m. May 19, 2020, at Heritage Center, Minster. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Holy Redeemer, New Bremen. The Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst will officiate. Burial will be in Precious Blood Cemetery, Chickasaw. Services will be live-streamed on the church Facebook and YouTube pages. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
4196292147
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved