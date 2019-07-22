PRESTON POINTE, CARY, NC — RITA J. GEHRING, 89, passed away July 5, 2019 at her home in Preston Pointe, Cary, NC.

She was born August 4, 1929, in Lima, Ohio to Dorothy and Theodore Haley. On March 4, 1947 she married Darrell Gehring, Sr. who preceded her in death. Rita worked at Pediatrics of Lima and retired in 1995 after 30 years of employment. Her biggest loves were her family and her pets. Everybody who met her commented on what a sweet person she was!

Survivors include two sons, Darrell (Sandy) Gehring Jr. of Elida, Ohio and Stephen (Sandi) Gehring of Tampa, Florida; two daughters, Deborah (Keith) Wandell of Blufton, South Carolina, and Cheryl (Michael) Doninger of Cary, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Stephen Gehring, Adam (Autumn) Gehring, Andrew (Kim) Gehring, Brandon (Lauren) Wandell, Kaitlin (Alex) DiBartola, Hayley (Ethan) Finlay, Amanda Garner, Dexter Garner, Sydney Garner; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Obenhour, and two brothers, Robert Haley and Paul Haley.

A celebration of life will be planned in the fall when she will be buried with her Mother and Father in Memorial Park Cemetery of Lima. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).