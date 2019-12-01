DELPHOS — Rita Rose Kaverman, age 100, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Elmcroft of Lima.

She was born September 21, 1919, in Lima to the late Ferdinand and Anna (Schwinnen) Suever. On April 20, 1940, she married John Kaverman who preceded her in death on March 5, 2000.

Rita is survived by a son, Ken (Beulah) Kaverman of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; two daughters, Jan (Mike) Odenweller of Delphos and Patty Keller of Lima; a brother, Irvin Suever of Delphos; 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Kaverman; brothers, Herman Suever, Virgil Suever, Ralph Suever and Clarence Suever; 3 sisters, Anna Lause Coletta Lause, and Imelda Knueve; a grandson, Dan Kaverman, and her son-in-law John Keller.

Rita was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. In her early years, she had worked at Krey Packing and the Delphos Cigar factory. After she and John retired they cleaned the offices for many years at Kill Brothers. She loved to play bingo. Rita was an accomplished violinist and pianist, even though she couldn't read sheet music, just hum a tune and she would take from there. She enjoyed entertaining the residents of Elmcroft with her portable keyboard.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Parish Foundation or Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, Columbus. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.