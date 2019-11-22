COLUMBUS GROVE — Rita M. Maag, 86, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born May 5, 1933, in New Bavaria, to John and Florence (Shondal) Gerschutz. They both preceded her in death.

On September 5, 1951, she married Carl Maag and he preceded her in death on October 6, 2014.

Rita is survived by three sons: Kevin (Pam) Maag of Glandorf, Dave (Jean) Maag of Columbus Grove and Brad (Karen) Maag of Glandorf; four daughters: Sandy (Denny) Knott of Kalida, Mary Jane (Dave) Perkey of Ottawa, Janet (John) Schulte of Kalida and Renee (Gary) Niese of Miller City; 17 grandchildren: Denny Karcher, Bob (Gina) Karcher, Abby (James) Beckman, Kyle (Leah) Maag, Kelsey (Bill) Schumaker, Nick Maag, Nathan Maag, Ross Maag, Adam Maag, Tyler Maag, Michael Perkey, Amy (Elton) Lammers, Ryan Schulte, Alyssa Schulte, Lauren Niese, Breann Niese and Tess Niese; one step grandson: Brian Knott; 12 great grandchildren: Evan and Kaitlyn Karcher, RaeAnn and Brody Karcher, Nora and Beau Beckman, Brock, Barrett and Brogan Lammers, William and Zane Schumaker, and Carl Maag; one step great grandson: Carson Knott and two sisters: Helen Phillips and Elizabeth Nowicki.

She was preceded in death by a son in-law: Charlie Karcher; six sisters: Angela Brown Niese, Bernadine "Dean" Ellerbrock, Bernetta "Nettie" Pletcher, Ida Phillips, Mary Agnes Gerschutz and Sister Gilberta Gerschutz; and three brothers: Clemence "Clem", Albinus "Al", and Albert "Butch Gerschutz.

Rita was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She was a member of the Altar Rosary and Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Rita was a homemaker, who raised seven children. She loved to crochet and enjoyed baking pies and making noodles.

Services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Anthony Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow in the Church cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, where a scripture service will be held at the close of visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

