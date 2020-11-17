GLANDORF — Rita B. Maag, 72, of Glandorf died at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 24, 1948 in Lima to the late Othmar and Dorothey (Morman) Michel. On August 28, 1971 she married Robert J. Maag, he survives in Glandorf.

Rita is also survived by her children: Amy (Joseph) Vance of Pioneer, Anthony (Jennifer) Maag of Glandorf, Anita (Jeffrey) Lindeman of Delphos, Audrey (David) Mueller of Findlay, and Angela (Michael) Johnson of Delphos; eleven grandchildren: Katlyn Schuerman, Alex Maag, Jasmine Maag, Baylee Lindeman, Trent Lindeman, and Emma Lindeman, Hannah Mueller, Caleb Mueller, Ben Mueller, Nathan Johnson, and Garrett Johnson; two step-grandsons: Justin Vance and JR Vance; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Sr. Edna Michel of Tiffin, Janet (Cliff) Schroeder of Ottawa, Leonard (Doris) Michel, Donna (Tom) Klear, both of Miller City, and Judy (Jeff) Orphal of Wapakoneta.

She is preceded in death by an infant daughter: Theresa.

Rita was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. She was also a member of CRHP, Catholic Ladies of Columbia, and Lake Region Quilting Circle. Rita was a RN. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and vacationing with her siblings. She loved to spend the winter in Florida with her husband and making cookies with her grandkids.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday November 19, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery, Cuba. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa, where a scripture service will be held at 3:45 p.m. and again Thursday 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required upon entering the funeral home and church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice or Donate Life

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.