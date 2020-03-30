ST. MARYS — Rita Micheal, 89, of Saint Marys, died 7:50 A.M. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Celina Manor Nursing Home.

She was born June 4, 1930, in Saint Marys, the daughter of Arthur and Prudencia (Howell) Kellermeyer.

She married Joseph Micheal, Sr. on July 12, 1947; he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Joseph (Cheryl) Micheal of New Bremen; Kyle Micheal of Saint Marys; Randy (Laurie Heckman) Micheal of Saint Marys; Kelly (Mary Engberg) Micheal of Saint Marys; Barton (Darla) Micheal of Wapakoneta; Brett (Jody Ritter) Micheal of Tampa, Florida; Todd Micheal of Meadville, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her siblings: Carol Beane of New Bremen; Mary Jo Speckman of Dayton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Micheal; by a son, Robin Micheal; by his granddaughters Kaci Micheal and Shannon Micheal; by grandsons: Joseph Micheal and Bradley Micheal; by her siblings: Thomas Kellermeyer; Richard Kellermeyer; Robert Kellermeyer; Arthur Kellermeyer; Larry Kellermeyer; Gene Kellermeyer; Jack Kellermeyer; Carl Kellermeyer; Betty Youngs; Geraldine Eichelberger.

Rita had worked for many years at the Auglaize County Council on Aging. She was an excellent piano player, and she loved doing yardwork, playing cards and Yahtzee. Most of all, Rita loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In accordance with the orders Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health, private, family only funeral rites will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, Saint Marys. Private family burial rites will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens.