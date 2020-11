Or Copy this URL to Share

SAINT MARYS — Rita T. Miller, 98, died at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence. A private mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Marys. Burial with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.



