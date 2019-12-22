GLANDORF — Rita A. Morman, 67, of Glandorf died at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at OSU James Cancer Hospital. She was born March 29, 1952 in Lima to the late Gilbert and Marcella (Rieman) Morman.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, John (Jane) Morman of Glandorf, Rose (Melvin) Hedrick of Ottawa, Doris Morman of Leipsic, Jane (Larry) Schroeder of Ft. Jennings, Marge (Mark) Schroeder of Columbus Grove, and Jim (Barb) Morman of Glandorf and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rita had worked at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Rita loved spending time with her family and enjoyed making and donating baby hats and doing needlework..

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Glandorf. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a parish rosary at 7:30 p.m. Family and friends may go directly to church on Friday for the funeral.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.