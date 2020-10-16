1/1
Rita Ricker
1921 - 2020
DELPHOS —Rita A. Ricker, 98, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Meadows of Delphos, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 15, 1921 in Ottoville to Leo and Mary (Smith) Eickholt who both preceded her in death. On May 4, 1946 she married Gilbert H. Ricker who preceded her in death on March 25, 1986.

Rita is survived by three sons, Carl (Carol) Ricker of Venedocia, Ralph (Linda) Ricker and Gary (Patricia) Ricker, both of Delphos; three daughters, Patricia (Jerry) Smith of Lima, Judy (Mike) Ramser of Middle Point and Mary Lou (Randy) Luth of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Martha Kaverman of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Mary Grothouse, nine grandchildren, Tiffany (Dave) McFeeture, Sumer (Boston) Waltenberger, Holly (Cleadous) Hawk, Vanessa Ricker, Adam (Kristen) Ricker, Andy (Heather) Ramser, Kyle (Kristina) Luth, Connor Luth and Dylan Luth; and ten great-grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence 'Cornie' (Fredie) Eickholt and Jerome (Anna Marie) Eickholt; and a sister, Irene (Leo) Schnipke

Rita was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and a lifetime member of Ottoville VFW Post 3740. She enjoyed traveling and eating out with family and friends and was an avid player of Sudoku puzzles and loved working in her flower gardens.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 4:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals-Hospice or to that of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
