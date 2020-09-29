1/1
Rita Stahl
1938 - 2020
ADA —Rita M. Stahl, age 82, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at her residence in Ada.

She was born on March 5, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio to Stephen and Mary (Kopkash) Vidman who preceded her in death. On July 25, 1959, she married John P. "Jack" Stahl who preceded her in death on October 12, 2010.

Rita was a homemaker. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada and the Altar & Rosary Society of the church. She was a Eucharistic Minister and she taught CCD at the church. She was the owner of the Day-By-Day Child Care Center and the Red Fox Inn of Ada. Rita volunteered with Lima Memorial Hospital and Catholic Charities.

Rita is survived by eight children: Teri (Dave) Salyer of Ada, John (Megan) Stahl of West Liberty, Marge (Jim) Jenkins of Ada, Michael Stahl of Lima, David (Margarita) Stahl of Chicago, IL, Sue (Paul) Mattson of Ada, Sandy (Scott) Emerick of Upper Sandusky and Mary (Mike) Wendel of Columbus; twenty-seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a brother: John Vidman of Struthers; and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Vidman of Canfield.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Vidman & Stephen Vidman.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

A mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada with Father Ed Shakina officiating. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. A prayer service will begin at 7:45 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada
OCT
1
Prayer Service
07:45 PM
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada
1 entry
September 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brian Murphy
