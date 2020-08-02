Rita Tebbe

WAPAKONETA — Rita M. Tebbe, 91, of Wapakoneta, died 8:04 a.m., Sat. Aug. 1, 2020, at the Acres of Wapakoneta. She was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Pusheta Twp., Auglaize Co., the daughter of Benedict M. & Alma B. (Brown) Steinke, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 16, 1950, she married Lawrence P. Tebbe, and he survives.

Other survivors include,

3 children, Thomas (Brenda-dec) Tebbe, Morral, OH,

David Tebbe, Gulf Shores, AL,

Patricia Strong, Hampstead, NH;

4 grandchildren, Thomas Tebbe, Teresa Tebbe, Timothy Tebbe, & Tony Tebbe;

3 great grandchildren, Ryan Tebbe, Taylor Tebbe, & Taryn Tebbe;

siblings, George (Judy) Steinke, Wapakoneta, Catherine Schmerge, Botkins,

Mary Ellen Pauly, Galion, OH;

sisters-in-law, Erma Steinke, & Jane Steinke, both of Wapakoneta

numerous nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred Steinke, Joseph (Christine) Steinke, Francis Steinke, brothers-in-law, George Schmerge & James Pauly, and step-mother, Frances J. Meyer Steinke.

A homemaker, Rita worked as a registered nurse, retiring from the Auglaize Co. Health Dept. after 21 years of service. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta, and a 1949 graduate of the St. Rita's Hospital School of Nursing, Lima. Rita was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, visited the St. Joseph Parish members while they were in the hospital and nursing homes, and managed the food tent at the Fourth of July festival for several years. She was a member of the St. Rita's Nurses Alumni, a board member of the American Cancer Society Board and the Auglaize Co. Visiting Nurses. Rita was also a member of the Ohio Polka Boosters and was an exhibitor at the state and county fairs of farm produce, baked goods and canned goods. She volunteered for the American Red Cross for over 25 years and was a 26-gallon blood donor.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Fri. Aug. 7, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Thurs. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Red Cross. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.