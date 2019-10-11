BLUFFTON — Rita Mae Wenger, 82, passed away October 11, 2019 at Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center in Ottawa. Rita was born November 16, 1936, in Lima, Ohio to the late George and Juanita (Keeling) Quillin. On June 28, 1958 she married Edgar Wenger who preceded her in death on April 7, 2010.

Rita had worked Triplett Corporation in Bluffton then Richland Manor as a cook and retired from Bluffton Hospital where she was a cook. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton. Rita enjoyed playing Bingo, spending time on the computer, playing piano, singing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons, Eddie (Lisa) Wenger, Chris (Rhonda) Wenger, Tim (Angie) Wenger all of Bluffton; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Harper of Paxton, Illinois.

Rita was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Marie Wenger; and three sisters, Alice Shaw, Sharon Conley and Mary Long.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluffton. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the American Kidney Fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.