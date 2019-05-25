DELPHOS — Rita M. Wrasman, 87, of Delphos, passed away Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May, 28, 1931, in Delphos to Melvin and Margaret (Etzkorn) Hempfling, who both preceded her in death. On July 30, 1953, she married Alfred J. Wrasman, who preceded her in death on March 5, 2008.

Rita is survived by nine children, Lynn (Tim) Foy of Fort Wayne, Ind., Ted (Diana) Wrasman of Fort Jennings, Karen (Rick) Stant and Chris (Louann) Wrasman, both of Delphos, Jeanette (Chris) Roberts of Bryan, and Tony (Ann) Wrasman, Nicholas (Joy) Wrasman, Joe (Jackie) Wrasman and Matt (Janice) Wrasman, all of Delphos; 31 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose Ann (Walter) Brickner of Ottoville, Donald (Ann) Hempfling of Ottawa, and Kenneth (Kathy) Hempfling of Delphos; brothers-in-law, Paul (Marian) Wrasman of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Bill Meyer of Ottawa, and Kenny (Joanne) Wrasman of Delphos.

She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Amber and Adam Wrasman; two great-grandchildren, Claire and Keith Wrasman; four sisters-in-law, Dolores Buettner, Angela Meyer, and Rita and Monica Wrasman.

Rita was a 1949 graduate of Delphos St. John's. Shortly after graduating she went to work at The People's National Bank until she had her family. After the kids were in school she went back to working at the bank until her retirement in 1994. Alfred and Rita were co-owners of Pitsenbarger Auto Supply of Delphos, Bell Auto Supply in Ottawa, and both worked together on the family farm. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Rita volunteered at the Blood Mobile, the Thrift Shop and at the St. John's Children's Festival. She considered it a privilege to be a Eucharistic Minister at Mercy Health St. Rita's. Rita enjoyed attending all of the kids' and grandkids' activities. Birthdays were a full-time job. She also enjoyed going to the lake and her sunroom at home.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at St. John the

Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home before prayers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation or to the Putnam County Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.