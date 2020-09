VAN WERT — Rito R. Martinez, 82, died at 12:06 a.m. Aug. 29, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral home. The Rev. Roger Peugh will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.