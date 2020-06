Or Copy this URL to Share

CONVOY — Roanna Imogene Abbott "Jeanne", 88, died June 7, 2020, at River Terrace Health Care Center in Bluffton, Indiana. Services will begin 2 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the time of her service.



