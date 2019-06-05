CRIDERSVILLE — Rob Pence age 65, of Cridersville passed away 10:06 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born September 19, 1953 in Lima to the late Ralph and Helen Parmenter Pence. He married Heidi Smith July 20, 1994 and she survives in Cridersville.

Rob had a colorful life. He raced sprint cars and enjoyed Eldora and Limaland tracks. He was an IT specialist in the banking industry and had also been a machinist for several years and he retired from over the road trucking. He enjoyed spending time with his pets, watching T.V., going to concerts and just being with family.

Additional survivors include children: Jade of Cridersville, Christina, Matthew and Cindy of Jacksonville, Florida and grandchildren: Madison, Makenzie, Wyatt and Selena.

He was preceded in death by a sister Judy Pence.

A casual gathering will be held Friday, June 7, at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Memorial contributions may be given to Deb's Dogs and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com