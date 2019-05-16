GOMER — Robert Boyd Alger, 87, of Gomer, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Delphos.

He was born August 11, 1931, in Elida to Boyd and Gladys (Allison) Alger. He was united in marriage to Margey Williams; she preceded him in death on June 28, 2007.

Robert is survived by five daughters, Peg (Tom J.) Niese of Miller City, Carol Sunderland of Gomer, Elaine (Robert) Bass of Ada, Gayle Alger of Columbus and Janet Alger of Gomer; one brother, Richard (Mary) Alger of Gomer; one sister, Linda Alger of Lima; six grandchildren, Sarah Stoltz, Jacob, Katie, and Ellen Sunderland, and Aaron and Hannah Bass; and five great-grandchildren, Annie, Karolen, Nora, Carson, and Beckett.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Robey.

He had attended Gomer Congregational Church, and was a member of the Farm Bureau, American Legion, and the Welsh Society. He had worked at Elida Local Schools as a custodian, and had also worked as a correction officer and a farmer. He served in the Army during the Korean War as a corporal. He was also an avid Buckeye fan and enjoyed woodworking.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Wilder will officiate. Burial will follow in Pike Run Cemetery with grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council. Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gomer Congregational Church or Vancrest Activities.

