LAKEVIEW — Robert L. "Bob" Amstutz, 75, of Lakeview, OH, passed away early Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at The Acres of Wapakoneta.

Bob was born on May 12, 1944 in Savannah, GA, a son of the late Evan and Ruth Mary Shoop Amstutz. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Richard.

On June 4, 1966, he married Marlene Zimmerman at St. John's Lutheran Church in McComb, OH and she survives. He is also survived by their two daughters, Melissa (Tim Neidert) Easterday and Beth (Ken) Barhoover, and four grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Wauters, and Jack and Eve Barhoover.

Bob was a 1962 graduate of McComb High School. He attended The Ohio State University and earned his bachelor's degree from Findlay College. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Philips in Ottawa, OH after 24 years. He was a member of Doyle R Miller Amvets Post #39, Indian Lake Moose Lodge #1533, and Indian Lake Eagles Aeries #3615, all of Lakeview. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and working crossword puzzles.

A celebration of Bob's life will take place at a later date.

Condolences can be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.