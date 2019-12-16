LIMA — Robert "Bob" L. Barnhardt, age 73, passed away December 15, 2019, at 10:15 am, at the Lima Memorial Health System. Bob was born October 10, 1946 in Lima, OH, to Paul D. and Miriam A. (Renz) Barnhardt who preceded him in death.

Bob was a 1964 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He then earned a Bachelor's degree in business from Miami University in Oxford. Bob had worked at the Met Bank and Wolf Industries "Lima Lumber" and eventually landed at General Dynamics where he finished out his career in the accounting department where he retired in 1993. Bob was a member of the former Shawnee Presbyterian Church and Sertoma in Lima and he volunteered at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He loved to spend time at Lake Erie with his family.

Bob is survived by a son, Chad (Caitlin) Barnhardt of Athens, OH and a daughter, Amanda Barnhardt of Lima, OH, a grandson, Beckett Barnhardt, a sister, Kathy Collins of Bellevue, OH and his former spouse, Michele S. Barnhardt of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother, Karl R. Barnhardt.

There will be a memorial service held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Richard Powell. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at SHAWNEE CHAPEL on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sertoma Club.

