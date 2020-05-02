LIMA — Robert M. "Bob" Bash, Sr. 71, of Lima passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 25, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA to John and Margaret (Sheridan) Bash, who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Northeast Catholic High School in 1966. Bob attended the Bluffton College and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business in 1993. Bob proudly served his country in the US Air Force as a weapons specialist during the Vietnam era. He had been a territory manager for Lennox Heating and Air Conditioning for over 35 years and retired in 2007. He was so meticulous in caring for his Lennox clients that many continued to seek his advice even after his retirement. He made friends in every walk of life. He was a member of the Elks #54 of Lima and enjoyed golfing, sailing, and target shooting, as well as driving his 911S Porsche sports car, with his friends and family. On September 28, 2002, he married Connie Ingalls, MD, who survives in Lima. Surviving in addition to Connie are his son Robert Bash Jr. (wife Julie and their daughter Auna) of Minnesota, his brother Ret. Lt. Col. John (Camille) Bash, Jr. PhDs of Maryland, and his nephew John Bash, III (wife Zina and children Mabel and Diego) of Texas. Bob was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Bash of Philadelphia. Bob was remembered as a loving son, brother, father, husband, uncle, grandfather and friend. He would give you his full attention to help you at any time. He is surely happy now with his family and our savior. According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.