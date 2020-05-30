DELPHOS — Robert 'Bob' J. Birkemeier, 77, of Delphos, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mercy Health –St. Rita's. He was born August 26, 1942 in Lima to the late Cornelius H. and Edna M. (Hageman) Birkemeier. On October 3, 1970, he married Alice (Holdgreve) Birkemeier, who survives in Delphos. They would have been married 50 years this October. He is also survived by three sons, Brian Birkemeier and Eric Birkemeier, both of Delphos, and Mark (Missy) Birkemeier of Hamilton; a daughter, Andrea (Brett) Starr of Cincinnati; two brothers, Arnold (Marcia) Birkemeier of Delphos, Harold (Deb) Birkemeier of Ft. Jennings; two sisters, Dorothy (and the late Jerry) Landwehr of Ottoville, and Diana (Ted) Wrasman of Ft. Jennings; seven grandchildren, Mason and Madalyn Birkemeier, Morgan, Boden, Cameron, Rylan and Griffin Starr; his mother-in-law, Eileen (and the late Hubert) Holdgreve of Delphos; and in-laws, Gary (Marilyn) Holdgreve, Dean (Gayle) Holdgreve, Dale (Joyce) Holdgreve, and Carol (Clete) Hoersten, all of Delphos, and Joyce (Kenny) Wagner of Continental. Bob retired in 2003, after working 30 years as a machinist, for Dana; he then went to work for Krendl Machine, where he was still working. Bob had worked for the Delphos Police Department from 1968-1973, and then became an auxiliary officer into the 80's. In 1978 he owned and operated Birkemeier Antenna Service. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he was an usher. Bob loved to fish, making his own lures and sold them to local businesses. He was a Jim's regular, and was an avid baseball and wrestling fan. Bob's greatest joy was watching and being with the grandkids. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1 with a Parish Wake Service held at 8:00 p.m.; and from 9:30-10:30 on Tuesday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. The family asks that their friends and family dress casually and comfortably, Bob would want it that way. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to St. John's School. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net
Published in The Lima News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.