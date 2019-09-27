BLUFFTON — Robert "Bob" Lee Blake, 106, passed away September 27, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born August 25, 1913 in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Earl and Della (Hann) Blake. On July 23, 1933 he married Dorothy Siniff Blake who preceded him in death on September 30, 1994.

Bob retired from Lima Ford Engine Plant where he was a supervisor. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton, enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include four children, Irena (Kenneth) Siefker of Ottawa, Paul (Jackie) Blake of Corona, California, Michael Blake of Celina, Barb (Bryan) Clum of Lima; a daughter-in-law, Irene Blake of Lima; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by a son, Terry L. Blake; a daughter, Marjorie Krementz; a brother, M. Scott Blake and a sister, Marcile Greenawalt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluffton. Father John McLoughlin officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton following the service. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.