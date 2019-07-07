ZANESVILLE — Robert Lowell Bolton, 91, passed away Monday afternoon, July 1, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH.

Robert was born April 30, 1928, Mercer County, Ohio, the son of the late Lewis McKinley and Christena Lenore (Rauch) Bolton. He was a 1946 graduate of York High School and married Betty Jean Romick October 8, 1949. Robert joined the Army National Guard in 1948 and was honorably discharged November 1952. He was a farmer and retired welder at Fruehauf Trailer Company. He was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church, Venedocia, OH, where he was an elder and Sunday School teacher. He was active in the Venedocia Lion's Club; Masonic Grand Lodge in Mendon, Van Wert, and Duncan Falls, and Ivanhoe Commandery No. 54, Knights Templar, Van Wert. In 2008, he and Betty moved from Venedocia to Zanesville where he was an active member of the Central Trinity Methodist Church choir and participated several years in the Zanesville Civic Chorus presentation of Handel's Messiah.

Robert is survived by his children: Janice (Duane) Deal, Zanesville, OH; Alice Godsey (Steven Lange), Perrysburg, OH; Christena Bolton, Henderson, NV; his grandchildren: Aaron Deal, Falls Church, VA; Andrea Deal (Justin Kennedy-Grant), Suffern, NY; Nichola Bolton, London, UK; Rebecca (Jeffree) Pitts, Papillion, NE; Melanie Hux (Brian Hogan), Charlotte, NC; Jacqueline Godsey, Los Angeles, CA; his great-grandchildren: Adrian and Grant Pitts and Hazel Kennedy-Grant; and special friend Virginia Harding.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife Betty; sons Roger and Stephen; brothers Edwin, Paul, and Wayne; and sisters Helen Bolton, Margaret Krugh, and Ruth Bowsher.

A Memorial Service will be held at Salem Presbyterian Church, 15240 Main Street, Venedocia, OH, Saturday, July 13, 3:00 pm with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm.

Please consider making memorial contributions to Salem Presbyterian Church, PO Box 678, Venedocia OH 45894.

The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is entrusted with caring for the Bolton family.