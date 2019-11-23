BLUFFTON — Robert John Braden, 88, of Bluffton and formerly Port Clinton, Ohio passed away November 22, 2019 at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Robert was born July 19, 1931 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Robert and Ethel (Whalen) Braden. On September 28, 1952 he married Jean Braden who preceded him in death on May 23, 2019.

Robert was a lineman for the New York Telephone Company and then United Telephone and finally Sprint. He was in charge of fiber optic cable lines in the Northeastern United States. Robert enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing, baseball especially the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving on the U.S.S. Williamsburg and his final year on a destroyer. Robert was a member of the Linden Road Presbyterian Church in Mansfield, Ohio.

Survivors include three daughters, Susan (Bruce) Delnay of Ashland, Wisconsin, Patti (William) Zajac of Port Clinton, Ohio, Linda (David) Sycks of Bluffton; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Ellen Braden and two sisters, Dorothy Alfano and Ruth DeLong.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at Catawba Island Cemetery, 4997 E. Cemetery Road, Port Clinton, Ohio. Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life for Robert and his wife Jean will be held from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.