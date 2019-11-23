Robert Braden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Braden.
Service Information
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH
43452
(419)-732-3121
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Bluffton, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Catawba Island Cemetery
4997 E. Cemetery Road,
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BLUFFTON — Robert John Braden, 88, of Bluffton and formerly Port Clinton, Ohio passed away November 22, 2019 at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Robert was born July 19, 1931 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Robert and Ethel (Whalen) Braden. On September 28, 1952 he married Jean Braden who preceded him in death on May 23, 2019.

Robert was a lineman for the New York Telephone Company and then United Telephone and finally Sprint. He was in charge of fiber optic cable lines in the Northeastern United States. Robert enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing, baseball especially the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving on the U.S.S. Williamsburg and his final year on a destroyer. Robert was a member of the Linden Road Presbyterian Church in Mansfield, Ohio.

Survivors include three daughters, Susan (Bruce) Delnay of Ashland, Wisconsin, Patti (William) Zajac of Port Clinton, Ohio, Linda (David) Sycks of Bluffton; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Ellen Braden and two sisters, Dorothy Alfano and Ruth DeLong.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday at Catawba Island Cemetery, 4997 E. Cemetery Road, Port Clinton, Ohio. Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life for Robert and his wife Jean will be held from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details