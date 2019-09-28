Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Buhrow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RIVERVIEW, FL —On Friday, September 20, 2019, Robert Buhrow, of Riverview, FL, entered his Heavenly Home. On that exact date, 74 years prior, Bob surrendered his will to his precious Lord. He was born on October 6, 1925, to Philip and Edith Buhrow. In 1950, he married Dorothy Sinclair, who went to Heaven in 2008. In 2010, he married Judy Ellison, who survives in Riverview, FL. His survivors include his wife, Judy Ellison; children, Larry (Peggy Shecket) Buhrow, of Columbus, OH, Barbara Buhrow of Odessa, FL, Debbie (Dr. Ken) Pyne of S. Abington Twp., PA, Natalie (Rev. Randy) Newcomer of Canton, OH, Scott Ellison of Riverview, FL, and Cathy Ellison of Riverview, FL; grandchildren: Emily (Rev. Jonathan) Colby, Nathan (Stephanie) Pyne, Pastor Tim (Rebekah) Pyne, Alyssa Pyne, Ashley Hefner, Samantha Fonseca, Cameron Ellison, Aaron (Bekah) Newcomer, Annie (Rev. Joshua) Moore, Nathan Newcomer, Cassie (Matt) Young, Kendra (Brandon) Kundert, Kara Johnson, Corbin (Jenna) Ellison, and Chris Ellison; great-grandchildren: Zachariah and Anna Colby, Deandre and Zayden Pyne, Carson and Lily Hefner, Sabrina and Levi Fonseca, Landon, Ava, and Gus Young, April Ellison, Cian, Eva, and Rory Moore, Bella and Gwyn Newcomer; sister-in-law, Carole Buhrow, and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill, and mother-in-law, Ruth Hardin. Bob was a veteran of WWII, taught engineering courses for 13 years at Cleveland State University (formerly Fenn College), and was an engineer and Inspection Engineering Consultant for 35 years for Standard Oil and BP. He was a popular speaker for the Sohio Speakers' Bureau with his presentation "And God Created Atom". He developed the original inspection schedule for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and guided the development of the Corrosion Management System that was used by refineries all over the world. He traveled extensively in this country, as well as Great Britain and Israel, lecturing for the refinery and the American Petroleum Institute. Bob had a passion for writing about fellowship with God and the surrender of one's will to the Lord, which he shared with many friends. He was involved in church and church ministries his whole adult life in Cleveland, OH, Lima, OH, Columbus, OH, Lake Gaston, NC, and most recently attended Providence Baptist Church in Riverview, FL. Bob dearly loved his family and will be missed terribly but is in Heaven now with his precious Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held on October 4, 2019, at 6:00 pm, at Providence Baptist Church in Riverview, FL.

