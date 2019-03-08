OTTOVILLE — Robert "Bob" Byrne, 87, of Ottoville died 4:40 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Vancrest of Delphos. He was born April 6, 1931 in Ottoville to the late Orion and Edwina (Miller) Byrne. On May 1, 1954 he married Jean Schnipke. She preceded him in death on October 31, 2017.

Bob is survived by 4 children: Rick (Jayne) Byrne, Mike (Jean) Byrne, Carl (Nancy) Byrne and Shirley Byrne, all of Ottoville; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren; a brother: Gene (Clarice) Byrne of Ottoville and a sister-in-law: Carol Byrne of Ottoville.

He is preceded in death by a granddaughter: Krystal Byrne; a sister: Rita Byrne-Lewandowski; and a brother: Hubert Byrne.

Bob retired from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and helped his in-laws farm for many years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and was a former parish council member. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Bob was a member of the Ottoville VFW and the Fort Jennings American Legion. He was a former member of the Ottoville Village Council, was a 25 year member of the Ottoville Fire Department and was a 25 year and founding member of the Ottoville EMS.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter and Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottoville VFW and Fort Jennings American Legion. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a scripture service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the new Ottoville Branch Library to purchase books in Bob and Jean Byrne's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.