KENTON — Funeral services for Robert A. Clark, 74, of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at The Price - McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. David Dooley officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the funeral home.

He died on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. He was born on July 21, 1945, in Kalamazoo, MI. He was the son of the late Randall "Doug" and Vera (Holycross) Clark. On October 23, 1971, he married Wilma Heminger and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are 2 daughters; Tracy (Mark Kahle) Ruble of Lima and Kristine (Branden) Taylor of Ft. Campbell, KY. 1 sister; Judy Brown of Kenton. 14 Grandchildren; Christian (Tori) Asman, Logan (Jill) Asman, Kannon Ruble, Keaton Ruble, Clay (Elvira Mendez) Howard, Alexandra Howard, Tyler Howard, Jesse Howard, Brittney Howard, Kaleb (Haley) Howard, Landen Taylor, Hayden Taylor, Skyler Taylor and Bryleigh Taylor. 5 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 1 daughter; Brandy Howard, 1 sister; Patricia Holland and 1 brother; Robert R. Clark.

Robert was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kenton.

He worked as a railroad engineer for various railroad companies over the course of 49 years but retired from CSX.

Robert was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and hiking. He also really enjoyed music and was talented enough to sing and play the guitar.

Although Robert had a lot of hobbies, his true passion was his grandchildren. He loved them dearly and wanted to spend as much time as possible with them.

Memorial donations may be made to The

