LIMA — Robert W. "Bob" Cook, 88 of Lima, passed away May 12, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. Bob was born March 25, 1931 in Lima, to Robert and Marie (Tobin) Cook, who preceded him in death. On September 6, 1958, he married Shirley (Francis) Cook, who survives him in Lima. Bob graduated from St. John High School in 1953 and joined the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict; he had the opportunity to go on the Honor Flight in 2017. He worked many jobs in the telephone industry before retiring from Sprint in 1992. Bob belonged to the Elks Lodge 54, Eagles Aerie 370 and was a life member at the American Legion Post 96. He enjoyed sports, especially golfing and bowling; he was very involved with the Junior Golf Association. Bob enjoyed model railroading and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Gregory Cook; sisters, Bettye Brewer of Mesa, AZ, Carol Sneary of Escondido, CA, Mary Ribley of Lima and Ruth "Boots" Jaynes of Wapakoneta; brothers-in-law, Ken (Mary) Francis of Arlington, TX and Richard Francis of Mansfield, TX and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Bud Brewer, Ray Sneary, Richard Ribley and Bob Jaynes. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at11:00 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, 777 S. Main St., Lima, OH 45804, with Fr. David Ross to officiate. Entombment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service, with military rights to be performed by VFW Post 1275. Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the , St. Vincent DePaul or the Honor Guard. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com