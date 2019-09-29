GROTON, CT. — Robert N. Core, CTMC, USN, RET, 63, passed peacefully with his

wife by his side, at 4:16 a.m., on September 25, 2019, at Yale New

Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT. He was born May 20, 1956, in

Lima, Ohio, to Clyde Gordon and Joyce Ann (Barto) Core. His

mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Columbus

Grove.

On December 4, 1976, he married Evangelen Ardo who survives in

Groton, CT.

Robert is survived by two sons: Scott (Kemberly) Core of Ledyard,

CT, and Matthew (Allison) Core of Novato, CA ; one daughter:

Mechelle (Eric) Barber of Ledyard, CT ; six grandchildren: Harrison,

Clyde, Maddox, Eowyn "Winnie", Evangelen "Eva" and Vivienne;

two brothers: David (Donna) Core and Brent (Sheri) Core both of

Ochelata, OK, and one sister Angela (William) Bogart of Columbus

Grove.

He was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1974.

Robert joined the U.S. Navy, that same year and served for 23 years,

retiring in 1996, as a CTM Chief, in Groton, CT. He then worked for

the Southern New England Telephone Company, and retired from

Frontier Communication. Robert was a member of the CWA Local

# 1298.

Robert loved to listen to public radio, especially "Wait, Wait, Don't

Tell Me" on NPR. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, riding horses,

canoeing, and, most of all, his grandchildren….he would take them to

the local fairs and the Brooklyn Fair.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at

Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing

will officiate with burial to follow at Truro Cemetery, Columbus

Grove, where military rites will be conducted.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday,

October 3, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at

hartmansonsfuneralhome.com