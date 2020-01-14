CONTINENTAL — Robert J. Cross, 83 of Continental went to be with his Lord and savior 9:18 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Center, Sylvania. He was born August 18, 1936 in Delphos to the late Raymond A. and Hilda (Boehmer) Cross. On September 14, 1957 he married Carolyn Shafer, she survives in Continental.

Robert is survived by his children: Michael (Kathy Lohr) Cross of Harrison Township, MI., Lisa (Ted) Hipple of Grove City, Teresa (Dan) Lynn of Palm Harbor, FL., and Mindy Cross of Toledo; five grandchildren: Sarah Hipple, Nicholas Cross, Caris Cross, Jacob Lynn and Ethan Lynn; a brother: Harry Cross of Cedar Rapids, IA., two sisters: Lois Murzynski of Temperence, MI., and Marge (Ralph) Kaverman of Delphos; and a sister-in-law: Sue Cross of Cedar Rapids, IA.

He is preceded in death by four brothers: Norm Cross, Bill (Phyllis) Cross, Raymond (Dorothy) Cross, and Pat (Janice) Cross; a sister: Colleen (Omer) Calvelage; a sister-in-law: Lois Mae Cross; and a brother-in-law: Gene Murzynski.

Robert was a supervisor at Johns Manville for 38 years and he was also a farmer. He was an Air Force Veteran serving in the 622nd Air Refueling Squad.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery with military rights by the Continental American Legion. Visitation will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund.

