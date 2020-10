NEW KNOXVILLE —Robert C. Cummins, 76, died Oct. 29, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home, Wapakoneta. Burial at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour before services Thursday at the funeral home.