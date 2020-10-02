Robert Ernsberger

BLUFFTON — Robert Wesley Ernsberger, 63, of Bluffton, Ohio, passed away after a courageous assault against cancer on March 14, 2020, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay, Ohio.

Rob was born on May 21, 1956, to Clyde and Maxine Ernsberger. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1974. He received his bachelor's in landscape architecture from The Ohio State University and his Master of Business Administration from Capital University, Columbus, Ohio.

On June 26, 2003, he married Christine Seffernick. Through the years, Rob worked outdoors and in manufacturing. He ran his own landscape business in Cleveland and trimmed trees. Rob worked at DTR Industries/SumiRiko Ohio for many years.

Rob enjoyed the outdoors, people, OSU football, and playing with the cats, though he would never admit it.

Survivors include his mother, Maxine Ernsberger Beard; his beloved wife, Christine Seffernick; his children Robert (Briana) Ernsberger and Erika (Tobias) Brandt, and their mother; his step-daughter, Rebecca Durham; his sisters Susan (Roger) Weith, Kathy (Oris) Schrag, and Pamela Skowronek; and too many aunts, uncles and cousins to name, but they were all loved.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Ernsberger.

The family is grateful for the care and cancer treatments Rob received at the Armes Cancer Center in Findlay and at the James Cancer Hospital at OSU in Columbus. Rob was a fun-loving guy who never met a stranger, and he will be greatly missed. A big thank you to all his friends who helped in so many ways.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

