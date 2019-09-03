LIMA — Robert C. Fear, 88 of Lima passed away 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Mercy Health-St Rita's Medical Center in the Emergency Room. He was born April 20, 1931 in Wink, Texas to James H and Vivian (Hamler) Fear and they preceded him in death. He was married to Sue Ann (Cox) Fear and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Dupes of Florida and James Fear of California. He is also survived by his 2 grandchildren, Crew Dupes and Joshua Fear and his brother, Ron Fear of California.

Robert was a graduate of Frankfort, Indiana High School. He started in college at Indiana University and then was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps for 4 years, serving in combat for 18 months in the Korean Conflict. After the war, he received a degree from Purdue University in Electrical Engineering. Robert then was employed with Lima Westinghouse Aerospace where he worked and retired with 34 years of service as a Program Manager. He loved his family, friends and enjoying a cold beer on the back patio. He also enjoyed listening to music, maintaining his home and keeping his yard beautiful. Robert was also a handyman being able to fix just about anything and was exceptionally good at detailed complicated problems. He was an active member of the Lima Elks, bridge player and solving problems for others. Robert also had a knack for attracting stray animals and giving them a forever home.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 6th at Shawnee Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Bryan Bucher, officiating. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by U.S. Marines and VFW Post 1275.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes at the Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Fear family. Online condolences can be left at www.hannemanfh.com.