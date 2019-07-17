CONCORD, N.C. — Robert Morris Fox, Sr., 86, of Concord, NC, passed away at his home on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was formerly of the Spencerville area.

The Fox family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Gordon Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, and again at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Wright Cemetery in Jennings Township, Van Wert County, Ohio, with graveside services to follow.

A native of Van Wert County, Ohio, Robert was born October 3, 1932 to Morris V. Fox and Orhea Stose Fox. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Stephen Lynn Fox in 1983, and Robert M. Fox, Jr., in 2004, and his wife, Ettamay Ellen Patrick Fox, in 1995.

An engineer by training, Robert retired from IBM with many years of service. He served his country in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Navy. As a retired veteran, he was passionate about and active with American Legion Post 301 in Mt. Pleasant, the Cabarrus County and the Civil Air Patrol. He always enjoyed flying, collecting stamps, Ohio State football, and the Carolina Panthers. He attended Friendship United Methodist Church.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are a son, Melvin O. Fox (Tina) of Celeste, Texas; a daughter, Orhea Fox of Concord; a brother, Richard Fox of Venedocia, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be directed to American Legion Post 301, 1364 N. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124 or Friendship United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1382, Mt. Pleasant, NC, 2814.

Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Fox family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com. Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.