LIMA — Robert "Bob" L. Freisthler, age 64, passed away November 9, 2020, at 9:13 p.m. at his residence. Bob was born May 5, 1956 in Sidney, OH, to Gene L. and Betty J. (Daniels) Freisthler who preceded him in death. On August 26, 1978, he married Cathy M. (Cooper) Freisthler who survives in Lima.

Bob was a 1974 graduate of Botkins High School. He then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from The Ohio State University and a Master's Degree in Guidance from University of Dayton. Bob had taught in music education at Jackson Center, Bluffton, Beaverdam and Lima City Schools. He ended his career as an elementary music teacher with Perry Local Schools and was set to retire at the end of this school year. He had also worked part-time as a Lyft driver. No one could get out of his car without learning something about music. Bob was a member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church where he also served as their choir director. He was also a member of The Emmaus Community and was involved many years with the Adult Conference of the Christian Church in Ohio. Bob had a passion for music that he loved sharing with everyone and had an vast knowledge of all things music. He also loved to travel and was looking forward to many more traveling adventures in his retirement. Bob will not only be remembered, but sorely missed for his incredible cooking skills.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children: Julie (Micah) Stoke of Tampa, FL and Lindsay Freisthler of New Albany, OH, a granddaughter, Kayleigh Stoke and a grandson, Cooper Stoke, 2 siblings: James (Sue) Freisthler of Sidney, OH and Donald (Rhonda) Freisthler of Botkins, OH and his best friend, Alex Gonzales and his son Alec who was Bob's buddy. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Thomas Freisthler and Raymond (Pat) Freisthler.

At this time, there will be a private family Celebration of Life held at the Shawnee United Methodist Church with the hopes of having a public service at a later date when it's safe to do so. Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee United Methodist Church or the family.