Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

LIMA — Robert E. Frideger, 82, died Aug. 18, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Private services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store