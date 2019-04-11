LIMA — Robert W. Fulmer, 77, of Lima, passed away at 2:50 PM on February 15, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Home.

He was born on August 11, 1941 in New York City to George T. and Elizabeth (Schroeder) Fulmer, who both preceded him in death.

He had been a clinical psychologist for over 40 years and retired as the Chief Clinical Director for the Northwest Center for Human Resources, serving Allen, Auglaize and Hardin counties.

He is survived by his former wife Betty Fulmer of Hilliard, OH; his sons Adam T. Fulmer and Noah R. Fulmer both of Hilliard; his brother George T. Fulmer of Glen Cook, NY; his sister Elizabeth Fulmer of Virginia.

According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.