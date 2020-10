COLUMBUS GROVE — Robert E. "Bob" Gander II, 65, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. at his residence in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Services will be held at Hartman Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove on Monday at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at the Truro Cemetery in Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from noon until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.