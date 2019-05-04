LIMA — Robert J. "Dick" Gibson, 91, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home in Lima, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Dick was born on January 31, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Hugh and Margaret (Horrigan) Gibson. On June 6, 1964, he married Ruth (Weber) O'Connor, who survives in Lima.

Dick graduated from St. Rose High School in 1946. Upon graduation, he enlist3d in the Coast Guard where he served for several years. After leaving the Coast Guard he attended Purdue University and the University of Dayton where he studied electrical engineering. Dick's major in school led him to a job working for Higgins Electric in Lima. After a few years there, he started Arrow-Gibson Electric in 1956 and ran the company until his retirement in 2000. He could always be found in the garage at his home tinkering-taking things apart, fixing them, and putting them back together again. His mechanical mind and construction experience was best on display helping his children making improvements on their homes. Dick was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Eagles.

He is survived by daughters: Catherine (John) McNamara of Lima and Bridget Gervais of Endicott, NY, sons: Dennis (Marcia) Gibson of Fishers, IN, Daniel (Jami) Gibson of Belmont, NC and Mark Gibson of Kennesaw, GA, thirteen grandchildren: Nick, Katie, Matt, Sarah, Annie, Jack, Maggie, , L.E., Jacob, P.J., Danny, Luke and Grace, three great-grandchildren: Ethan, Cameron, and Kenley, and a brother Edward Gibson of England.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Paul Gervais, daughter-in-law Maryclare O'Reilly Gibson, sister Mary McNamara, and brother Tom Gibson.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church. Father Mike Sergi will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's Catholic Church.

